OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.24%.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

Shares of OTC Markets Group stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195. The firm has a market cap of $583.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $56.02.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

