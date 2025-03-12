Ovintiv Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Ovintiv Stock Performance
Shares of OVV traded up C$0.45 on Wednesday, reaching C$56.56. 44,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,575. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.89. The stock has a market cap of C$10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$49.74 and a 52-week high of C$76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59.
About Ovintiv
