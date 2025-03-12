Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (OXLCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCZ opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Retail Giants React to Tariffs—What It Means for Consumers
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Rockwell Automation Poised to Gain From U.S. Tariffs & Onshoring
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock—Why It Matters
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.