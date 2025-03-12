Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (OXLCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCZ opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

