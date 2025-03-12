Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $187.74 million, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.61%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

