Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. 8,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,665. The firm has a market cap of $89.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $40.74.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Cuts Dividend

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.