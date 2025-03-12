Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 15.1 %

CALF stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

