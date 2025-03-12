Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $41,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

