Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 63.44%.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Price Performance

LON:PHI opened at GBX 570.73 ($7.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of £512.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 584.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 579.30. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 551 ($7.13) and a one year high of GBX 666 ($8.62).

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index.

