Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 157,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Penney Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,039,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

