Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

