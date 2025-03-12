Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Invests $182,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $184.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

