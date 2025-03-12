Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after acquiring an additional 63,414 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,092.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 319,825 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 579,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.