Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4,415.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,100,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $471.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.