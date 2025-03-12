Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Takes $188,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

