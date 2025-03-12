Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $845,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $193.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

