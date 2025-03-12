Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,245,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,060 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6,321.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 477,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after acquiring an additional 470,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,909,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,412,000 after acquiring an additional 261,806 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,063,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,892,000 after acquiring an additional 213,617 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,396,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

