Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 5.7 %

BATS ESGV opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average is $104.40.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

