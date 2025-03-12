Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Stock Price Down 7.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $28.28 and last traded at $28.38. 157,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 322,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Paymentus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Paymentus during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 1.68.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
