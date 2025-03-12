PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 484,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eos Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.08.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

