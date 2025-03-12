Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. 757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PEGRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pennon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Pennon Group Price Performance
About Pennon Group
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
