Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. 757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEGRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pennon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pennon Group

Pennon Group Price Performance

About Pennon Group

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

(Get Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.