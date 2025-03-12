Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $95.73 Average PT from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research raised shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,671.20. The trade was a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,312,402 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,043,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $330,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $164,471,000. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 419.9% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,406,080 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,988,053 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,174,000 after acquiring an additional 724,094 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFGC opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

