Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $186,000 in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 3,915.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in KT by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in KT by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KT stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

