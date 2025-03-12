Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,016 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $231.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.91 and a twelve month high of $240.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

