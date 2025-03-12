PFG Advisors Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $218,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in Paychex by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.23.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $141.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.72 and a fifty-two week high of $158.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.53%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

