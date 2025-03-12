PFG Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,813,061,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $597.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.10.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
