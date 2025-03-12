PFG Advisors Purchases 3,911 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

