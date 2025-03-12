PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,292,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,675,000 after buying an additional 169,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,531 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,115,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,979,000 after purchasing an additional 473,940 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 171,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.