PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

ISD traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. 181,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

