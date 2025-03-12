Pharming Group (PHAR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Pharming Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter.

Pharming Group Price Performance

PHAR stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Pharming Group has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $547.65 million, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

