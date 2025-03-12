Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Short Interest Down 96.7% in February

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the February 13th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix Motor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Phoenix Motor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Phoenix Motor stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,598,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,475. Phoenix Motor has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

