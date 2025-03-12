Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. Phreesia updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Phreesia Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE PHR traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 833,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,588. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $103,901.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,963.60. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,565 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $514,947.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,388.08. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,887 shares of company stock worth $5,146,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHR

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.