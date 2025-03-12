Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. Phreesia updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.
Phreesia Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE PHR traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 833,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,588. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Activity
In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $103,901.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,963.60. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,565 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $514,947.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,388.08. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,887 shares of company stock worth $5,146,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHR
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.
