PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.46, with a volume of 28329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.44. The stock has a market cap of C$398.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.32.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.

