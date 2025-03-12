Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 50.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MIO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. 6,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,838. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $143,685.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,945,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,559,157.30. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 136,506 shares of company stock worth $1,629,825 in the last 90 days.

