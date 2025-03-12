Playtika (PLTK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) recently:

3/7/2025 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Playtika had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Playtika had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

2/28/2025 – Playtika was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2025 – Playtika had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Playtika Stock Performance

PLTK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,041. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 75,923 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $572,459.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,554,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,182,136.40. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Playtika by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Playtika by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 19.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

