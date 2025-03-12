PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 185,606 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 476.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,606 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,181,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $143,039,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,234,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,786,000 after buying an additional 279,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,928,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after buying an additional 277,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,377,000 after buying an additional 253,902 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

