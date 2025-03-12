PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,237,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,935,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 197,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,313.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 194,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 193,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $121.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $115.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.02.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

