PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.