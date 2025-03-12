PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.