PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 10,295 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 419,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

