PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,751,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,875,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,186,000 after purchasing an additional 666,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,235,000 after purchasing an additional 372,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,723,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 293,859 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $77.35 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

