PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,608 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,284,000 after buying an additional 219,162 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,489,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $65,180,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $718.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $642.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $697.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $842.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

