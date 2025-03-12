Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of POLA stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.89. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 17.14% of Polar Power worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

