Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Now – March 9th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Cummins are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares in companies that focus on the production, storage, distribution, or technology development related to hydrogen as a clean energy source. Investors in these stocks typically look to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions and innovations in hydrogen fuel cell technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $109.05. 19,616,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,958,638. The company has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $468.77. 1,823,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,896. The company has a market capitalization of $221.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a 12 month low of $410.69 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

NYSE:CMI traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $341.97. 1,399,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,471. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.22. Cummins has a 12 month low of $260.88 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Further Reading