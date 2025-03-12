ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.41, but opened at $64.00. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 30,282,000 shares.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,199,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 22.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 741,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,764,000 after acquiring an additional 138,343 shares during the period. PPSC Investment Service Corp raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 446,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 66,582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,747,000. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 163,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,341 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

