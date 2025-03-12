ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.41, but opened at $64.00. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 30,282,000 shares.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.