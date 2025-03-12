Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.