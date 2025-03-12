Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $471.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.07. The firm has a market cap of $297.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.