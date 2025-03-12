Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,403,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,546,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,622,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22,093.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 254,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,903,000 after acquiring an additional 253,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9,530.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 227,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,477,000 after acquiring an additional 225,213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $192.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $189.11 and a 12-month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.



iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

