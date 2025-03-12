Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $780,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.

Shares of CAT opened at $339.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.29 and its 200-day moving average is $372.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.05 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

