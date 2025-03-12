Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RECS stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

