Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Takes $364,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

